Esta es la banda sonora del 2022 en NaNaNa. Las 30 canciones que más hemos escuchado a lo largo del año.

Playlist:

Mitski - The Only Heartbreaker

Alvvays - Belinda Says

Men I Trust - Billie Toppy

Steve Lacy - Bad Habit

Toro y Moi - Millennium (feat. The Mattson 2)

Drugdealer - Madison

Plains - Problem With It

Fred again.. - Delilah (pull me out of this)

KH - Looking at Your Pager

Warpaint - Champion

Joji - Glimpse of Us

Spiritualized - Let It Bleed (For Iggy)

Arctic Monkeys - Body Paint

Cupido - Santa

Death Cab For Cutie - Foxglove Through The Clearcut

Black Country, New Road - Chaos Space Marine