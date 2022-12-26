Na Na Na 30 canciones favoritas de 2022 (vol.1) 26/12/2022 01:00:17
Esta es la banda sonora del 2022 en NaNaNa. Las 30 canciones que más hemos escuchado a lo largo del año.
Playlist:
Mitski - The Only Heartbreaker
Alvvays - Belinda Says
Men I Trust - Billie Toppy
Steve Lacy - Bad Habit
Toro y Moi - Millennium (feat. The Mattson 2)
Drugdealer - Madison
Plains - Problem With It
Fred again.. - Delilah (pull me out of this)
KH - Looking at Your Pager
Warpaint - Champion
Joji - Glimpse of Us
Spiritualized - Let It Bleed (For Iggy)
Arctic Monkeys - Body Paint
Cupido - Santa
Death Cab For Cutie - Foxglove Through The Clearcut
Black Country, New Road - Chaos Space Marine