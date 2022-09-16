Completamos nuestra lista con los lanzamientos más interesantes de las próximas semanas.
Segunda parte del repaso a los lanzamientos de octubre y noviembre que más nos interesan. Puedes escuchar aquí el vol. 1
Playlist:
Alvvays - Pharmacist
Dry Cleaning - Don't Press Me
Gilla Band - Post Ryan
Ezra Collective - Life Goes On (feat. Sampa the Great)
M.I.A - Popular
Makaya McCraven - Seventh String
Weyes Blood - It's Not Just Me, It's Everybody
Arctic Monkeys - There'd Better Be A Mirrorball
Daniele Luppi, Greg Gonzalez - The Rose You Kept
Yeah Yeah Yeahs - Burning
Christine and the Queens - Je te vois enfin
Okay Kaya - Jolene From It's Own Perspective
Silvana Estrada - Brindo
Sorry - There's So Many People That Want To Be Loved
La Paloma - El Adversario
Menta - Segunda Parte