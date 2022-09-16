59:23

Completamos nuestra lista con los lanzamientos más interesantes de las próximas semanas.

Segunda parte del repaso a los lanzamientos de octubre y noviembre que más nos interesan. Puedes escuchar aquí el vol. 1

Playlist:

Alvvays - Pharmacist

Dry Cleaning - Don't Press Me

Gilla Band - Post Ryan

Ezra Collective - Life Goes On (feat. Sampa the Great)

M.I.A - Popular

Makaya McCraven - Seventh String

Weyes Blood - It's Not Just Me, It's Everybody

Arctic Monkeys - There'd Better Be A Mirrorball

Daniele Luppi, Greg Gonzalez - The Rose You Kept

Yeah Yeah Yeahs - Burning

Christine and the Queens - Je te vois enfin

Okay Kaya - Jolene From It's Own Perspective

Silvana Estrada - Brindo

Sorry - There's So Many People That Want To Be Loved

La Paloma - El Adversario

Menta - Segunda Parte