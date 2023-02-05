Músicas posibles Someone happy 05/02/2023 53:43
Con Bill Evans y algunos registros de su época en Verve comenzamos un programa que sigue con estrellas incuestionables. Coltrane y Hartman, McCoy Tyner, Hancock, KashKashian interpretando a Bach o Haden con Baker y Pieranunzi y Billy Higgins.
Make someone happy
Bill Evans
Grandfather's Waltz
Stan Getz y Bill Evans
I m Glad there is you
Stan Getz y Oscar Peterson Trío
My One and Only Love
John Coltrane y Johnny Hartman
Search for Peace
Herbie Hancock
Dolphin Dance
Suite No. 2 In D Minor, BWV 1008 - Transcr. Bach para Viola - 1. Prélude
Kim Kaskashian
Silence
Charlie Haden con Chet Baker, Enrico Pieranunzi y Billy Higgins
B Minor Waltz (For Ellaine)
Bill Evans