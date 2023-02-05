Músicas posibles

53:43

Con Bill Evans y algunos registros de su época en Verve comenzamos un programa que sigue con estrellas incuestionables. Coltrane y Hartman, McCoy Tyner, Hancock, KashKashian interpretando a Bach o Haden con Baker y Pieranunzi y Billy Higgins.

Make someone happy

Bill Evans

Grandfather's Waltz

Stan Getz y Bill Evans

I m Glad there is you

Stan Getz y Oscar Peterson Trío

My One and Only Love

John Coltrane y Johnny Hartman

Search for Peace

Herbie Hancock

Dolphin Dance

Suite No. 2 In D Minor, BWV 1008 - Transcr. Bach para Viola - 1. Prélude

Kim Kaskashian

Silence

Charlie Haden con Chet Baker, Enrico Pieranunzi y Billy Higgins

B Minor Waltz (For Ellaine)

Bill Evans