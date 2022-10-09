Músicas posibles   Mandarina 09/10/2022 53:19

Las hermanas gemelas afrocubanas y francesas Ibeyi y su nuevo sencillo, Juice of Mandarins; nuevos temas de Makaya McCraven en su In these times; Sō Percussion y Caroline Shaw con Let the soil play its simple part; Josin, Piers Faccini y Ladyblackbird completan hoy el espacio. 

O Inle 

Foreign Country 

Juice of Mandarins 

Ibeyi 

Lullaby 

In these times 

So Ubuji 

The Knew Untitled 

Makaya McRaven 

Lay All Your Love On Me 

Some Bright Morning 

So Percussion y Caroline Shaw 

The Darkness 

Josin 

The longest night 

Piers Faccini 

Fix it 

Lady Blackbird 

