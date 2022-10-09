Músicas posibles Mandarina 09/10/2022 53:19
Las hermanas gemelas afrocubanas y francesas Ibeyi y su nuevo sencillo, Juice of Mandarins; nuevos temas de Makaya McCraven en su In these times; Sō Percussion y Caroline Shaw con Let the soil play its simple part; Josin, Piers Faccini y Ladyblackbird completan hoy el espacio.
O Inle
Foreign Country
Juice of Mandarins
Ibeyi
Lullaby
In these times
So Ubuji
The Knew Untitled
Makaya McRaven
Lay All Your Love On Me
Some Bright Morning
So Percussion y Caroline Shaw
The Darkness
Josin
The longest night
Piers Faccini
Fix it
Lady Blackbird