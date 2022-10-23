Músicas posibles Kind Folk 23/10/2022 53:32
Jan Garbarek en Folk songs con Charlie Haden y Egberto Gismonti. Bill Frisell y Thomas Morgan en Small Town. Ron Carter, que seretira a sus 85 años y pasa por Cartagena jazz. Y Kenny Wheeler con Leo Konitz, Dave Holland y Bill Frisell. Músicas Posibles.
Folk Song.
Jan Garbarek
For Turiya.
Jan Garbarek, Charlie Haden y Egebrto Gismonti
It should have happened a long time ago.
Small Town.
Bill Frisell y Thomas Morgan
Light Blue.
Flamenco Sketches.
Ron Carter
Kind Folk.
Kenny Wheeler, Leo Konitz, Dave Holland y Bill Frisell