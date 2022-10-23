53:32

Jan Garbarek en Folk songs con Charlie Haden y Egberto Gismonti. Bill Frisell y Thomas Morgan en Small Town. Ron Carter, que seretira a sus 85 años y pasa por Cartagena jazz. Y Kenny Wheeler con Leo Konitz, Dave Holland y Bill Frisell. Músicas Posibles.

Folk Song.

Jan Garbarek

For Turiya.

Jan Garbarek, Charlie Haden y Egebrto Gismonti

It should have happened a long time ago.

Small Town.

Bill Frisell y Thomas Morgan

Light Blue.

Flamenco Sketches.

Ron Carter

Kind Folk.

Kenny Wheeler, Leo Konitz, Dave Holland y Bill Frisell