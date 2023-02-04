Músicas posibles Elements 04/02/2023 53:11
Músicas que ayudan a abstraerse: Shida Shahabi, Roger Eno, Sigur Rós, Dave Liebman con Pat Metheny, Billy Hart y Cecil McBee y, para cerrar, Balmorhea.
Abisme
Shida Shahabi
Homes
Low Cloud, Dark Skies + A place we once walked
Roger Eno
The Turning Year
Untitled #7 - Jacobs Studio Sessions
Sigur Rós
()
Reflecting Pool - from The Elements – Water
Dave Liebman, Pat Metheny, Billy Hart, Cecil McBee
The Elements: Water
Evening+ Rose in Abstract+ La Vagabonde + La Vagabonde - Joseph Shabason Remix
Balmorhea
The Wind