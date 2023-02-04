Músicas posibles   Elements 04/02/2023 53:11

Músicas que ayudan a abstraerse: Shida Shahabi, Roger Eno, Sigur Rós, Dave Liebman con Pat Metheny, Billy Hart y Cecil McBee y, para cerrar, Balmorhea.

Abisme

Shida Shahabi 

Homes 

Low Cloud, Dark Skies + A place we once walked

Roger Eno 

The Turning Year 

Untitled #7 - Jacobs Studio Sessions

Sigur Rós 

()

Reflecting Pool - from The Elements – Water

Dave Liebman, Pat Metheny, Billy Hart, Cecil McBee 

The Elements: Water 

Evening+ Rose in Abstract+ La Vagabonde + La Vagabonde - Joseph Shabason Remix

Balmorhea

The Wind 

