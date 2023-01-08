Músicas posibles

54:06

De Korzeniowski a Shigeru Umebayashi, de Rodrigo Leão a Alberto Iglesias, de Philip Aaberg a Rachel Portman y Raphaela Gromes músicas creadas para contarmos historias.

Revolving Door + Charms

Abel Korzeniowski

W.E. - BSO

Yumeji's Theme (From In the Mood for Love)

Shigeru Umebayashi, Gidon Kremer, Kremerata Baltica

New Seasons - Glass, Pärt, Kancheli, Umebayashi

Angèle Dubeau, La Pietà

Silence On Joue - Take 2

Motorcycle Location (Floating Landscape)+The Rainy Streets of Kyoto + Daisy Main Theme + Dreamland Main Theme

Shigeru Umebayashi

Best Kept Secrets (Part 2)

Cinema+ Deep Blue

Rodrigo Leão

Cinema

Hable con ella

Alberto Iglesias

Hable con ella (BSO)

Tessa's Death

Alberto Iglesias

The Constant Gardener (BSO)

The Story Of Naomi Uemura + Diva - Sentimental Walk

Philip Aaberg

Frozen Lake

Rachel Portman, Raphaela Gromes

Frozen Lake (from The Human Stain, Arr. for Piano & Cello)