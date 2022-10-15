Músicas posibles Blue and White 15/10/2022 54:05
De Meskerem Mees, de Etiopía, al dúo de Isla Reunión Bonbon Vodou, a los que escuchamos con los siempre excelsos Danyèl Waro y Piers Faccini. Raul Vignal, de Lyon; los noruegos Kings of Convenience (también con Feist); el sueco Jay Jay Johanson y el belga Stromae completan el programa.
Blue And White
Meskerem Mees
De colère.
Bonbon Vodou
Fonkèr.
Bonbon Vodou con Danyèl Waro y Piers Faccini
The Damned and the Saved.
Piers Faccini
Dunya [Remix].
Piers Faccini y Natureboy Flako
Où Sont Passées Les Roses.
Marion Rampal y Piers Faccini
True Colors.
City Birds.
Silence.
Raoul Vignal
Killers.
Love is a lonely thing.
Kings of convenience con Feist
Labyrinth.
Jay-Jay Johanson
Bonne Journée.
Mon Amour.
C’est Que Du Bonheur.
Stromae