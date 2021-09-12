Comenzamos una nueva andadura musical y sensorial en Radio 3, con un nuevo programa llamado: Los Ultrasónicos., Kiko Helguera, Luis Lapuente y Jesús Bombín, experimentan en las cadencias sonoras de otros confines, con dos invitados de lujo: Marina Sorín y Nacho Mastretta, quienes nos acompañaran durante todo este primer programa de la temporada. Gracias al diseñador Javier Aramburú por cedernos el logotipo “ultrasónico”.
1.- Violeta Rivas - Qué Suerte!
2.- Esther Phillips - Home Is Where the Hatred Is
3.- Curtis Harding - Can't Hide It
4.- Jonathan Richman & The Modern Lovers - Abdul and Cleopatra
5.- Benjamin Biolay - Dans la Merco Benz
6.- Pere Ubu - Misery Goats
7.- Young Marble Giants - Credit In The Straight World
8.- Secret Night Gang - Captured
9.- Little Simz - Little Q, Pt. 2
10.- Yusef Lateef - Eastern Market
11.- The Monochrome Set - Eine Symphonie Des Grauens
12.- Tom Dae - Aquarius / Let The Sun Shine
13.- Mastretta (FONDO) - El Canario Temerario
14.- The Carl Stalling Project (FONDO) - Stalling Self-Parody: Music from Porky's Preview (1941)
15.- Al Caiola (FONDO) - Underwater Chase.