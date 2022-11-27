01:01:39

Fallecido a los 27 años a causa de una sobredosis, Jimi Hendrix fue uno de los primeros mitos del rock, a pesar de su corta carrera comercial como solista, una especie de relámpago incandescente que casi tuvo que apagarse prematuramente, consumido en su propia fuerza. Hendrix nació en Seattle, Washington, el 27 de noviembre de 1942, y hoy cumpliría 80 años. celebramos su herencia musical, reivindicada una y otra vez por los buenos degustadores de músicas sin prejuicios, desde el soul hasta el rock, el jazz y las vanguardias.

01. The Jimi Hendrix Experience – Hey Joe

02. The Jimi Hendrix Experience – Fire

03. The Jimi Hendrix Experience – You Got Me Floatin’

04. The Jimi Hendrix Experience – Long Hot Summer Night

05. The Jimi Hendrix Experience – Castles Made Of Sand

06. The Jimi Hendrix Experience – The Wind Cries Mary

07. The Jimi Hendrix Experience – Room Full Of Mirrors

08. The Jimi Hendrix Experience – All Along The Watchtower

09. The Jimi Hendrix Experience – Little Miss Strange

10. Jimi Hendrix– Burning Of The Midnight Lamp

11. Jimi Hendrix Experience – Bold As Love

12. The Jimi Hendrix Experience – Rainy Day, Dream Away

13. The Jimi Hendrix Experience – Angel

14. The Jimi Hendrix Experience – If Six Was Nine