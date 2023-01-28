La reserva de la fonosfera

En esta travesía nos dejaremos llevar por la música como verdaderos espíritus errantes: “vagamundos”, si lo prefieres. La electrónica, el folk de vanguardia, el Spoken Word o el dream pop nos transportarán de uno a otro paisaje liberándonos de ataduras y así podremos jugar un rato al #escondite.
Estos son los temas que guían nuestros pasos:
Keep Calm and Walk - Asleep Within Waves - Fragments
Sp¿awiany (Vagabundo) - Warsaw Village Band - Uwodzenie.Waterduction
Escape - Richard Buckner - Our Blood
Odysseus - Snowdrops - Volutes
La noche - David Trashumante y Avelino Saavedra - Apenas
The Hiking Song - Hope Sandoval & the Warm Inventions - Until the hunter
The Vagabond (ft. Beck) - Air - 10.000 hrz Leyend
As I Roved Out - Loreena McKennitt - The Journey So Far (Live In Germany 2012)
Through the Trees - BPMoore - Komorebi
Walking on air - Global Noize - A prayer for the planet