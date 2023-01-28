La reserva de la fonosfera   Ruta 21 - Vagamundos 28/01/2023 01:02:15

En esta travesía nos dejaremos llevar por la música como verdaderos espíritus errantes: “vagamundos”, si lo prefieres. La electrónica, el folk de vanguardia, el Spoken Word o el dream pop nos transportarán de uno a otro paisaje liberándonos de ataduras y así podremos jugar un rato al #escondite. 

 

Estos son los temas que guían nuestros pasos: 

 

Keep Calm and Walk - Asleep Within Waves - Fragments 

Sp¿awiany (Vagabundo) - Warsaw Village Band - Uwodzenie.Waterduction 

Escape - Richard Buckner - Our Blood 

Odysseus - Snowdrops - Volutes 

La noche - David Trashumante y Avelino Saavedra - Apenas 

The Hiking Song - Hope Sandoval & the Warm Inventions - Until the hunter 

The Vagabond (ft. Beck) - Air - 10.000 hrz Leyend 

As I Roved Out - Loreena McKennitt - The Journey So Far (Live In Germany 2012) 

Through the Trees - BPMoore - Komorebi 

Walking on air - Global Noize - A prayer for the planet 

 


