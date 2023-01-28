La reserva de la fonosfera

01:02:15

En esta travesía nos dejaremos llevar por la música como verdaderos espíritus errantes: “vagamundos”, si lo prefieres. La electrónica, el folk de vanguardia, el Spoken Word o el dream pop nos transportarán de uno a otro paisaje liberándonos de ataduras y así podremos jugar un rato al #escondite.

Estos son los temas que guían nuestros pasos:

Keep Calm and Walk - Asleep Within Waves - Fragments

Sp¿awiany (Vagabundo) - Warsaw Village Band - Uwodzenie.Waterduction

Escape - Richard Buckner - Our Blood

Odysseus - Snowdrops - Volutes

La noche - David Trashumante y Avelino Saavedra - Apenas

The Hiking Song - Hope Sandoval & the Warm Inventions - Until the hunter

The Vagabond (ft. Beck) - Air - 10.000 hrz Leyend

As I Roved Out - Loreena McKennitt - The Journey So Far (Live In Germany 2012)

Through the Trees - BPMoore - Komorebi

Walking on air - Global Noize - A prayer for the planet



