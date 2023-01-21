01:00:23

En la ruta que nos aguarda, abandonaremos en cierta medida la realidad. Lo haremos a base de electrónica, avanzadas músicas del mundo, jazz contemporáneo, pop, spoken word… y un montón de sonidos entre los que, sin duda, también podremos jugar al #escondite.

Estos son los temas que guían nuestros pasos:

Exit To Reality - Yukihiro Takahashi - Blue Moon Blue

Partita for 8 Voices, No. 3, Courante - Roomful of Teeth - Roomful of Teeth

Sleeper - Amos Roddy - Citizen Sleeper (Original Soundtrack)

Luna - Baul Meets Saz - Banjara

Libido - Stimmhorn & Kold Electronics - Igloo

Camina - Carmen Vela - Camina

Les fleur (with Carina Andersson) - 4 Hero - Creating Patterns

The Islands - The Farangs - We must be losing it

A Meditation of Listening - KMRU - Logue

Flight of the Inner Bird - Sivan Talmor & Yehezkel Raz - Vol.2. Flight of the Inner Bird

Farewell to earth - Haythem Mahbouli - Last Man On Earth