En la ruta que nos aguarda, abandonaremos en cierta medida la realidad. Lo haremos a base de electrónica, avanzadas músicas del mundo, jazz contemporáneo, pop, spoken word… y un montón de sonidos entre los que, sin duda, también podremos jugar al #escondite.
Estos son los temas que guían nuestros pasos:
Exit To Reality - Yukihiro Takahashi - Blue Moon Blue
Partita for 8 Voices, No. 3, Courante - Roomful of Teeth - Roomful of Teeth
Sleeper - Amos Roddy - Citizen Sleeper (Original Soundtrack)
Luna - Baul Meets Saz - Banjara
Libido - Stimmhorn & Kold Electronics - Igloo
Camina - Carmen Vela - Camina
Les fleur (with Carina Andersson) - 4 Hero - Creating Patterns
The Islands - The Farangs - We must be losing it
A Meditation of Listening - KMRU - Logue
Flight of the Inner Bird - Sivan Talmor & Yehezkel Raz - Vol.2. Flight of the Inner Bird
Farewell to earth - Haythem Mahbouli - Last Man On Earth