01:01:31

En esta ruta caminaremos juntos por paisajes musicales sorprendentes, repletos de sonidos del mundo, ambient, electrónica, avant-pop y otras resonancias. Nos dejaremos llevar por voces diferentes y también tendremos tiempo para jugar un ratillo al #escondite.

Estos son los temas que guían nuestros pasos:

Llegar a ti sin espesuras - Ferdy & Kólera - En tiempos sin nombres

Forever walking - Antonio Smash - Balas de amor

Nebulosa (feat. Inana) - Be.lanuit - Nebulosa EP

Akiba (Gracias) - Loïs Zongo - Akutuk

Atardecer en Yerevan - Daniel Vallejo - Nubes de Cúrcuma

To Dream About Water - Animistic Beliefs - MERDEKA

The Lake - Laurie Anderson - Homeland

Winterland - Northwest - II

Caminant - Roger Mas - Cançóns Tel·lúriques

The path - Zoe Keating - Into The Trees

Finished - Night Beds - Ivywild



