En esta ruta caminaremos juntos por paisajes musicales sorprendentes, repletos de sonidos del mundo, ambient, electrónica, avant-pop y otras resonancias. Nos dejaremos llevar por voces diferentes y también tendremos tiempo para jugar un ratillo al #escondite.
Estos son los temas que guían nuestros pasos:
Llegar a ti sin espesuras - Ferdy & Kólera - En tiempos sin nombres
Forever walking - Antonio Smash - Balas de amor
Nebulosa (feat. Inana) - Be.lanuit - Nebulosa EP
Akiba (Gracias) - Loïs Zongo - Akutuk
Atardecer en Yerevan - Daniel Vallejo - Nubes de Cúrcuma
To Dream About Water - Animistic Beliefs - MERDEKA
The Lake - Laurie Anderson - Homeland
Winterland - Northwest - II
Caminant - Roger Mas - Cançóns Tel·lúriques
The path - Zoe Keating - Into The Trees
Finished - Night Beds - Ivywild