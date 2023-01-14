La reserva de la fonosfera   Ruta 19 - Caminamos juntos 14/01/2023 01:01:31

En esta ruta caminaremos juntos por paisajes musicales sorprendentes, repletos de sonidos del mundo, ambient, electrónica, avant-pop y otras resonancias. Nos dejaremos llevar por voces diferentes y también tendremos tiempo para jugar un ratillo al #escondite. 

 

Estos son los temas que guían nuestros pasos: 

 Llegar a ti sin espesuras - Ferdy & Kólera - En tiempos sin nombres 

Forever walking - Antonio Smash - Balas de amor 

Nebulosa (feat. Inana) - Be.lanuit - Nebulosa EP 

Akiba (Gracias) - Loïs Zongo - Akutuk 

Atardecer en Yerevan - Daniel Vallejo - Nubes de Cúrcuma 

To Dream About Water - Animistic Beliefs - MERDEKA 

The Lake - Laurie Anderson - Homeland 

Winterland - Northwest - II 

Caminant - Roger Mas - Cançóns Tel·lúriques 

The path - Zoe Keating - Into The Trees 

Finished - Night Beds - Ivywild 


