La reserva de la fonosfera Ruta 05 08/10/2022 59:44
Estos son los temas que guiarán nuestros pasos:
Intro - The Magic Door - The Magic Door
Walk Real Slow - Lady & Bird - Lady & Bird
Paradise ver.3 - Swing Slow - Swing Slow (2021 Mix)
Bird Watching - Biosphere - Compilation 1991-2004
In Freedom and Dignity (feat. Roine Stolt & Marco Minnemann) - Aliaksandr Yasinski, Roine Stolt, Marco Minnemann – Hlybini
De cómo el humano se hizo árbol - Víctor López - Suenan lápices sobre vinilos
Las oraciones - Justo Bagüeste - Las oraciones
Ja joma - Dhafer Youssef - Blue Planet (Peace for Kabul)
Hard To Say Goodbye - Michael Kiwanuka - KIWANUKA