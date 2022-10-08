La reserva de la fonosfera   Ruta 05 08/10/2022 59:44

Estos son los temas que guiarán nuestros pasos:

Intro - The Magic Door - The Magic Door

Walk Real Slow - Lady & Bird - Lady & Bird

Paradise ver.3 - Swing Slow - Swing Slow (2021 Mix)

Bird Watching - Biosphere - Compilation 1991-2004

In Freedom and Dignity (feat. Roine Stolt & Marco Minnemann) - Aliaksandr Yasinski, Roine Stolt, Marco Minnemann – Hlybini

De cómo el humano se hizo árbol - Víctor López - Suenan lápices sobre vinilos

Las oraciones - Justo Bagüeste - Las oraciones

Ja joma - Dhafer Youssef - Blue Planet (Peace for Kabul)

Hard To Say Goodbye - Michael Kiwanuka - KIWANUKA

