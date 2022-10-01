La reserva de la fonosfera Ruta 04 01/10/2022 01:00:18
Estos son los temas que guiarán nuestros pasos:
The Great Elsewhere - Owen Pallett - Heartland
Swamp Land - Erik Wøllo - Sources
Quiet - Paul Simon - You're the one
Passarinho Verde - Curaluz - Kewere
Hold Your Own - Kate Tempest - The Book Of Traps And Lessons
Lejos - Ine Güemes - Cabaña
Viento en contra - Novel - El perdedor ético EP
El Mar - Eva Medina - Rumbo a Babel
Somehow The Wonder Of Life Prevals - Mark Kozelek & Jimmy LaValle - Perils From the Sea
Flores Ardiendo - Clacowsky con The New Raemon - Alpha Centauri Single
Past is today - Jupiter Lion - We will lose gracefully