01:00:18

Estos son los temas que guiarán nuestros pasos:

The Great Elsewhere - Owen Pallett - Heartland

Swamp Land - Erik Wøllo - Sources

Quiet - Paul Simon - You're the one

Passarinho Verde - Curaluz - Kewere

Hold Your Own - Kate Tempest - The Book Of Traps And Lessons

Lejos - Ine Güemes - Cabaña

Viento en contra - Novel - El perdedor ético EP

El Mar - Eva Medina - Rumbo a Babel

Somehow The Wonder Of Life Prevals - Mark Kozelek & Jimmy LaValle - Perils From the Sea

Flores Ardiendo - Clacowsky con The New Raemon - Alpha Centauri Single

Past is today - Jupiter Lion - We will lose gracefully