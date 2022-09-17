59:08

Estos son los temas que guiarán nuestros pasos:

Nature of inviting - Iamx - Kingdom of welcome addiction

Memory - Nobody & Mystic Chords Of Memory - Tree Colored See

Mystified - Fleetwood Mac - Tango In the Night

Somewhere out of Reach - Breathless - See Those Colours Fly

Walk (Pantera) - Hellsongs - Long Live Lounge

Fonosfera - Phooka - Dark Enlightement

Lamento misántropo - Justo Bagüeste y Javier Carnicer - Lijas

My Bird Can Sing - Semiacoustic Nature - Semiacoustic Nature

Sun Bleached Flies - Ethel Cain - Preacher's Daughter

Acariciar Tu Alma - Pamela Symphony - Tribal Cello

Tekanatsyaslitha - Joanne Shenandoah - I Am Walking. New Native Music