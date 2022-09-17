La reserva de la fonosfera Ruta 02 17/09/2022 59:08
Estos son los temas que guiarán nuestros pasos:
Nature of inviting - Iamx - Kingdom of welcome addiction
Memory - Nobody & Mystic Chords Of Memory - Tree Colored See
Mystified - Fleetwood Mac - Tango In the Night
Somewhere out of Reach - Breathless - See Those Colours Fly
Walk (Pantera) - Hellsongs - Long Live Lounge
Fonosfera - Phooka - Dark Enlightement
Lamento misántropo - Justo Bagüeste y Javier Carnicer - Lijas
My Bird Can Sing - Semiacoustic Nature - Semiacoustic Nature
Sun Bleached Flies - Ethel Cain - Preacher's Daughter
Acariciar Tu Alma - Pamela Symphony - Tribal Cello
Tekanatsyaslitha - Joanne Shenandoah - I Am Walking. New Native Music