01:00:04

Estos son los temas que guiarán nuestros pasos:

Estoy Aquí (feat. Segundo Grandío) - Rosa Cedrón – Nómade

La Forêt Vide - Tuuletar - Valtaaja EP

Song To The Siren - This Mortal Coil - It'll End In Tears

Elle Chelle - Andreas Vollenweider – Cosmopoly

Into the Trees - Hope Sandoval & the Warm Inventions - Until the hunter

Wild Man - Kate Bush - 50 Words for Snow

The Trapper and the Furrier - Regina Spektor - Remember us to life

Towards The Bare Hill - Efterklang - Under Giant Trees

The Other Side of Love - Maya Luna with Pattern Disrupt - Holy Darkness. A Tantric Opus

(Take My Hand And Let's Go To) The Red Desert - Dawda Jobarteh - I Met Her By The River

Ahhhh, These Chains! - Mid-Air Thief – Crumbling