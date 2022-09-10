La reserva de la fonosfera Ruta 01 10/09/2022 01:00:04
Estos son los temas que guiarán nuestros pasos:
Estoy Aquí (feat. Segundo Grandío) - Rosa Cedrón – Nómade
La Forêt Vide - Tuuletar - Valtaaja EP
Song To The Siren - This Mortal Coil - It'll End In Tears
Elle Chelle - Andreas Vollenweider – Cosmopoly
Into the Trees - Hope Sandoval & the Warm Inventions - Until the hunter
Wild Man - Kate Bush - 50 Words for Snow
The Trapper and the Furrier - Regina Spektor - Remember us to life
Towards The Bare Hill - Efterklang - Under Giant Trees
The Other Side of Love - Maya Luna with Pattern Disrupt - Holy Darkness. A Tantric Opus
(Take My Hand And Let's Go To) The Red Desert - Dawda Jobarteh - I Met Her By The River
Ahhhh, These Chains! - Mid-Air Thief – Crumbling