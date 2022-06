59:11

1/ Logic. Vinyl Days ft. DJ Premier. 2/ Real Bad Man. Pot of Gold Ft. Evidence, Boldy James, Alchemist & Stove God Cooks. 2/ BOLDY JAMES & REAL BAD MAN. Water under the bridge. 3/ CHYNA STREETZ. Reign or shine. 4/ TRILLMATIC AND CONWAY. Murder he wrote. feat Rome Streetz. 5/ SCIENZ OF LIFE. No captions. 6/ JERMISIDE & THE EXPERT. Floating. 7/ SABA. Few good things. feat ARYN ALLEN KANE y BLACK THOUGHT. 8/ PUSHA T. I pray for you. 9/ COPYWRITE. Silence. 10/ KXXNG CROOKED AND JOELL ORTIZ. Brother’s keeper 2. 11/ FATLIP AND BLU. Gangsta Rap. 12/ BLACKSTAR. Mineral mountain. feat BLACK THOUGHT. 13/ ELZHI AND GEORGIA ANNE MULDROW. King shit(say word). 14/ CYPRESS HILL AND BLACK MILK. Certified. feat. DEMRICK.