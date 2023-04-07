59:54

1/ Styles P. Pressure. feat. BUCKY. 2/ FAENNA. Grindando los problemas. (Prod. South Time). 3/ D-Styles & Napoleon Da Legend. Wu-Masters. 4/ TRIBADE. El Luto Eterno ft. DJ Gely. Prod. Titó. 5/ KOOL KEITH & REAL BAD MAN. Jungle Fever. 6/ EDU OMEGA & GLUE KIDS. Core. 7/ THA GOD FAHIM. Flame Wreck. feat JAY NICE. 8/ Diamond D and The Psychotic Neurotics. K.I.S.S. (Keep It Simple Stupid). 9/ CLARENCE WHEELER AND THE ENFORCES. Hey Jude. 10/ GANG STARR. Dwyck. ft. Nice & Smooth. 11/ Zenit. Znt. 12/ HIT BOY. 2 certified. feat. Avelino. 13/ SASKE. Loco. Feat Easy-S. 14/ TY FARRIS. Coke in the locker room. 15/ ATMOSPHERE. Sculpting with fire. 16/ LAS NINYAS DEL CORRO. Sin un plan.