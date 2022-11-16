01:00:08

1/ NAS . Legit. 2/ MARLOWE. Godfist. 3/ WESTSIDE GUNN. Science Class. feat. Ghostface Killah, Raekwon, Busta Rhymes y Stove God Cooks. 4/ Snoop Dogg & DJ Drama. My City. feat. DAVE EAST. 5/ MC REN. Keep it Gangsta. 6/ Real Bad Man. Pot of Gold Ft. Evidence, Boldy James, Alchemist & Stove God Cooks. 7/ YOUNG RJ. Lucky. feat ROSEWOOD 2055, BOLDY JAMES y SENSEI CAM. 8/ PUSHA T. Brambleton. 9/ DRAKE & 21 SAVAGE. On Bs.10/ DABABY. Boogeyman. 11/ FLO MILLI. Come outside. 12/ ARMANI CAESAR. Diana.13/ BRONZE NAZARETH. Talk my shit. 14/ KXNG Crooked x Joell Ortiz. Welcome to harbor city. 15/ TERMANOLOGY. Just another day. 16/ JOEY BADASS. Show me.