01:00:10

1/ DILLON & DIAMOND D. Uncut gems. 2/ CHARLIE SMARTZ AND ILL DIGITZ. Leaders of the new school. 3/ PREACH JACOBS. The Black. 4/ CORDAE. The water. 5/ ARMANI WHITE. Proud of me. 6/ BIA AND TIMBALAND. I’m that bitch. 7/ HIT BOY. Corsa. feat DOM KENNEDY. 8/ SWIZZ BEATZ. City sound like. feat. FIVIO FOREIGN y BANDMANRILL. 9/ CONWAY THE MACHINE. The chosen. feat. JAE SKEESE. 10/ ATMOSPHERE. Dotted lines. 11/ Q-UNIQUE. Black out. 12/ FLEE LORD & CRISIS. Mr Delgado. 13/ Jay Worthy & Roc Marciano. Underground Legend. feat. Bun B. 14/ TEFLON. The thoro side. feat M.O.P. 15/ BudaMunk & ILL Conscious. Tamuramaro, feat. VEGA THE RONIN y DJ TMB. 16/ D-Styles & Napoleon Da Legend. Rubiks cube. feat AMERIGO GAZAWAY. 17/ ILL BILL. This is anger. feat DJ JS1.