La cuarta parte

01:00:03

1/ QUELLE CHRIS. Feed the heads. 2/ YOUR OLD DROOG. Brinks truck. 3/ Kool G Rap x 38 Spesh x AZ. Born Hustler. 4/ 38 Spesh. Flour city 3. feat ETO. 5/ Body Bag Ben & Planet Asia. Shake The Building. 6/ Black Soprano Family. Pandemic Flow. feat Rick Hyde, Conway the Machine y Cory Gunz. 7/ ROCKNESS MONSTA. Hood up. 8/ TRUTH AND DA BEATMINERZ. Attack. feat LARGE PROFESSOR, DJ EVIL DEE. 9/ V DON AND SAUCE HEIST. Thicker than water. 10 / Wildchild. Night at the museum. 11/ MARLOWE. The Jeweler. 12/ Kurupt x C-Mob x GOTTI MOB. "Want Smoke!" 13/ Al.Divino And Estee Nack. Credit union computer glitch. 14/ LUPE FIASCO. Seattle. ft. Nayirah. 15/ HOMEBOY SANDMAN. News to me. feat RANDY MASON, DECA. 16/ TERMANOLOGY. Just another day. feat. FASHAN. 17/ CASUAL AND DEAD PERRY. The Bar code.








