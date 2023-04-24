58:49

El guitarrista Julian Lage ha sumado a su trío de contrabajo -Jorge Roeder- y batería -Dave King- las guitarras de Bill Frisell en sus discos de 2022 'View with a room' ('Tributary', 'Word for word', 'Auditorium', 'Heart is a drum', 'Echo', 'Chavez') y de 2023 'The layers' ('Everything helps', 'Double southpaw', 'Missing voices', 'This world', 'Mantra', 'The layers'). Además, dos piezas del último disco de Bill Frisell 'Four' con el pianista Gerald Clayton, el baterista Jonathan Blake y el clarinetista y saxofonista Gregory Tardy ('Dear old friend, 'Claude Utley'). .







