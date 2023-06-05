58:59

Hace 50 años que Bill Evans tocó en el teatro Gran Rex de Buenos Aires. Un concierto que está disponible en el disco doble 'Morning glory'. Escuchamos al pianista el 24 de junio de 1973, con Eddie Gómez (contrabajo) y Marty Morell (batería), tocando 'Re: Person I knew', 'Emily', 'Who can I turn to?', 'The two lonely people', 'What are you doing the rest of your life?', 'My romance', 'Morning glory', 'Up with the lark' y 'T.T.T. (Twelve tone tune)'.