57:42

Canciones de películas de Francis Ford Coppola, Blake Edwards, Ridley Scott, Clint Eastwood o Lawrence Kasdan en grabaciones de Coleman Hawkins ('Someone to watch over me'), Chet Baker ('Look for the silver lining'), Joe Lovano & Joshua Redman ('Love is a splendored thing'), Nat King Cole ('Dream a little dream of me'), Nancy Wilson ('Moon river'), Earl Klugh ('The shadow of your smile'), Julie London ('Misty'), Bobby McFerrin ('Don´t worry be happy'), Bill Frisell ('The godfather'), Bill Frisell & Thomas Morgan ('Goldfinger') y Eliane Elias ('Black Orpheus').