Hoy empieza todo Sesión Melocotonazo: The National, Noel Gallaguer... 26/01/2023 59:33
The National - Tropic Morning News
Noel Gallaguer - Easy Now
Gorillaz - Skinny Ape
Panic! at The Disco - Viva Las Vengeance
Panic! at The Disco - High Hopes
Fall Out Boy - Love From The Other Side
Foo Fighters - My Hero
The Black Keys - Howlin' For You
Wolfmother - Joker and the Thief
The Raconteurs - Steady, As She Goes
Black Rebel Motorcycle Club - Spread Your Legs
Tigres Leones y La Bien Querida - Marte
Los Planetas - Un Buen Día
Niños Mutantes - Errante
Lori Meyers - Emborracharme