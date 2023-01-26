59:33

The National - Tropic Morning News

Noel Gallaguer - Easy Now

Gorillaz - Skinny Ape

Panic! at The Disco - Viva Las Vengeance

Panic! at The Disco - High Hopes

Fall Out Boy - Love From The Other Side

Foo Fighters - My Hero

The Black Keys - Howlin' For You

Wolfmother - Joker and the Thief

The Raconteurs - Steady, As She Goes

Black Rebel Motorcycle Club - Spread Your Legs

Tigres Leones y La Bien Querida - Marte

Los Planetas - Un Buen Día

Niños Mutantes - Errante

Lori Meyers - Emborracharme