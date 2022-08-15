Hoy empieza todo Sesión Melocotonazo: The Beatles, Eric Clapton 15/08/2022 59:56
Something - The Beatles
You can't hurry love - The Supremes
Something - The Beatles
Wonderful Tonight - Eric Clapton
Heart of Gold - Neil Young
Thunder road - Bruce Springsteen
Be my baby - The Ronnetes
You can't hurry love - The Supremes
I want you back - The Jackson 5
Sir Duke - Stevie WonderAin't no mountain high enough - Marvin Gaye
Unconditional II (Race and Religion) - Arcade Fire
More Pressure - Kae Tempest
Stabilise - Nilüfer Yanya
Flower of blood - Big Thief
Stevie - Warpaint
Mistakes - Sharon Van Etten
Working for the knife - Mitski
Kill or be Killed - Muse