Hoy empieza todo Sesión Melocotonazo: The Smiths, Lloyd Cole & The Commotions 20/09/2022 01:00:16
The Smiths - There Is a Light That Never Goes Out
Lloyd Cole & The Commotions - Are You Ready To Be Heartbroken
Billy Bragg - Sexuality
Elvis Costello - Veronica
Niños Mutantes - Hermana Mía
La Habitación Roja - Ayer
Sidonie - El Incendio
Maga ft. Ivan Ferreiro - Diecinueve
Madonna - Material Girl
Cyndi Lauper - Girls Just Wanna Have Fun
Janet Jackson - Together Again
Beyoncé - Run The World
Niña Polaca - Madrid Sin Ti
Ginebras - Crystal Fighters
Anabel Lee - Canción del Fin del Mundo
Los Planetas - Un Buen Día