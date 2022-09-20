Sesión Melocotonazo: The Smiths, Lloyd Cole & The Commotions

01:00:16

The Smiths - There Is a Light That Never Goes Out

Lloyd Cole & The Commotions - Are You Ready To Be Heartbroken

Billy Bragg - Sexuality

Elvis Costello - Veronica

Niños Mutantes - Hermana Mía

La Habitación Roja - Ayer

Sidonie - El Incendio

Maga ft. Ivan Ferreiro - Diecinueve

Madonna - Material Girl

Cyndi Lauper - Girls Just Wanna Have Fun

Janet Jackson - Together Again

Beyoncé - Run The World

Niña Polaca - Madrid Sin Ti

Ginebras - Crystal Fighters

Anabel Lee - Canción del Fin del Mundo

Los Planetas - Un Buen Día