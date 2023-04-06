Hoy empieza todo Sesión melocotonazo: Pixies, Jimena Amarillo... 06/04/2023 01:00:15
PIXIES - Where is my mind
JIMENA AMARILLO - Porque tú lo sabrías
NILUFER YANYA - Rid of me
PJ HARVEY - Good fortune
CALLE 13 - Muerte en Hawaii
GORILLAZ - Tormenta feat Bad Bunny
BAD BUNNY - Si veo a tu mamá
KARAVANA - Titi me preguntó
CHVRCHES - Over
CAROLINE POLACHEK - Welcome to my island
US GIRLS - Tux
DJANGO DJANGO - Complete me feat Self Steem
THE SINS - Australia
PETER BJORK AND JOHN - Young folks
SCORPIONS - Wind of change