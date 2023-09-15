Hoy empieza todo 1 Sección Gourmet: Álex Gara 15/09/2023 01:01:00
-The 5.6.7.8's - Woo Hoo
-Sugar Ray - Every Morning
-Cornershop - Brimful of Asha
-Beck - Sexx Laws
-The Wiseguys - Ooh La La
-Kula Shaker - Hush
-Talking Heads - Once in a Lifetime
-The Smashing Pumpkins - Bullet With Butterfly Wings
-The Dandy Warhols - Everyday Should Be a Holiday
-The Lemonheads - Mrs. Robinson
-Whale - Hobo Humpin' Slobo Babe
-New Radicals - You Get What You Give
-Stereo Total - Wir Tanzen im 4 -eck
-Moloko - Fun for Me
-Yeah yeah yeahs - Heads Will Roll
-Michael Gray - The Weekend