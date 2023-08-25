Experimenta

Tony Da-Cunha mezcla y presenta 'Cocteleo', el programa de remixes, mashups y versiones de Radio 3. Elaboramos un cóctel musical en formato sesión con el que te trasladamos directamente a los mejores clubs.
Tracklist #5:
- The Cranberries - Zombie (EchoStorms Remix)
- Yeah Yeah Yeahs - Heads Will Roll (Darius Rose Remix)
- Marshmello, Manuel Turizo - El Merengue (GAMEBOYS Latin House Remix)
- SHOUSE vs. Lykke Li - Love Tonight vs. I Follow Rivers (WeDamnz Mashup)
- Aqua - Barbie Girl (LaughTrax Reboot)
- Pitbull - Hotel Room Service (ILYAA Remix)
- Katy Perry - Hot N Cold (Cezar Aragon Remix)
- Vetusta Morla - Consejo De Sabios (AlemHouser Style Remix)
- Gloria Estefan - Conga (The Shooters VIP)
- Deorro vs. Firebeatz & Rune RK - Bailar vs. Calabria (WEDAMNZ Mashup)
- HYPELEZZ - The Logical Song
- Gigi D'Agostino - L'Amour Toujours (Mike & Me Edit)
- Ben Kim X Sidney Samson X Thomas Rush - Riverside X Somebody To Love (Rick Wonder Edit)
- Siloé - Nada Que Se Parezca a Ti (David Van Bylen & Ley DJ Remix)
- La Plazuela - Tangos de Copera (Andres Honrubia Techno Remix)
- Second - 2502 (Indisco Remix)
- Loreen - Tattoo (ILYAA Extended Remix)
- Melifluo - Aún Nos Quedan Tantos Años (David Van Bylen Remix)
- Avicii - The Nights (Ezra Hazard Remix)
- Supersubmarina - En Mis Venas (Ale Acosta Remix)