Experimenta

01:00:05

Tony Da-Cunha mezcla y presenta 'Cocteleo', el programa de remixes, mashups y versiones de Radio 3. Elaboramos un cóctel musical en formato sesión con el que te trasladamos directamente a los mejores clubs.

Tracklist #5:

- The Cranberries - Zombie (EchoStorms Remix)

- Yeah Yeah Yeahs - Heads Will Roll (Darius Rose Remix)

- Marshmello, Manuel Turizo - El Merengue (GAMEBOYS Latin House Remix)

- SHOUSE vs. Lykke Li - Love Tonight vs. I Follow Rivers (WeDamnz Mashup)

- Aqua - Barbie Girl (LaughTrax Reboot)

- Pitbull - Hotel Room Service (ILYAA Remix)

- Katy Perry - Hot N Cold (Cezar Aragon Remix)

- Vetusta Morla - Consejo De Sabios (AlemHouser Style Remix)

- Gloria Estefan - Conga (The Shooters VIP)

- Deorro vs. Firebeatz & Rune RK - Bailar vs. Calabria (WEDAMNZ Mashup)

- HYPELEZZ - The Logical Song

- Gigi D'Agostino - L'Amour Toujours (Mike & Me Edit)

- Ben Kim X Sidney Samson X Thomas Rush - Riverside X Somebody To Love (Rick Wonder Edit)

- Siloé - Nada Que Se Parezca a Ti (David Van Bylen & Ley DJ Remix)

- La Plazuela - Tangos de Copera (Andres Honrubia Techno Remix)

- Second - 2502 (Indisco Remix)

- Loreen - Tattoo (ILYAA Extended Remix)

- Melifluo - Aún Nos Quedan Tantos Años (David Van Bylen Remix)

- Avicii - The Nights (Ezra Hazard Remix)

- Supersubmarina - En Mis Venas (Ale Acosta Remix)



