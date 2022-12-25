01:58:55

Playlist:

Frank Sinatra - Have yourself a merry little Christmas

Tony Bennett & Count Basie Big Band - I´ll be home for Christmas

Tony Bennett & Count Basie Big Band - A Christmas love song (All I want for Christmas is you)

Barbra Streisand - A Christmas love song (All I want for Christmas is you)

Mina - Old fashioned Christmas

Ella Fitzgerald - The secret of Christmas

Ella Fitzgerald - Sleigh ride

Kali - Douce nuit

Nat King King Cole - The Christmas song

Nat King Cole - The little boy that Santa Claus forgot

María Bethânia - Boas festas

Caetano Veloso & Gilberto Gil - Boas festas

Ibrahim Maalouf - Petit Papá Noël

Louis Armstrong - Christmas in New Orleans

Tommy Dorsey - Santa Claus is coming to town

Lena Horne - What are you doing New Year's Eve

Dick Haymes - Oh come all ye faithful

Bing Crosby - Count your blessings (Instead of sheep)

Bing Crosby - White Christmas

Paolo Fresu Quintet - White Christmas

Manhattan Transfer - Snowfall

Carla Bruni - Jolis sapins

Vince Guaraldi - Skating

Vince Guaraldi - Christmas time is here

Stacey Kent - Christmas time is here

Jane Monheit - Let it snow! Let it snow! Let it snow!

John Pizzarelli - Wonderful Christmas time

Norah Jones - Winter wonderland

José James - Christmas in New York

Till Brönner - Jesus to a child

Jazz at the Lincoln Center - It´s the most wonderful time of the year