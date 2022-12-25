Playlist:
Frank Sinatra - Have yourself a merry little Christmas
Tony Bennett & Count Basie Big Band - I´ll be home for Christmas
Tony Bennett & Count Basie Big Band - A Christmas love song (All I want for Christmas is you)
Barbra Streisand - A Christmas love song (All I want for Christmas is you)
Mina - Old fashioned Christmas
Ella Fitzgerald - The secret of Christmas
Ella Fitzgerald - Sleigh ride
Kali - Douce nuit
Nat King King Cole - The Christmas song
Nat King Cole - The little boy that Santa Claus forgot
María Bethânia - Boas festas
Caetano Veloso & Gilberto Gil - Boas festas
Ibrahim Maalouf - Petit Papá Noël
Louis Armstrong - Christmas in New Orleans
Tommy Dorsey - Santa Claus is coming to town
Lena Horne - What are you doing New Year's Eve
Dick Haymes - Oh come all ye faithful
Bing Crosby - Count your blessings (Instead of sheep)
Bing Crosby - White Christmas
Paolo Fresu Quintet - White Christmas
Manhattan Transfer - Snowfall
Carla Bruni - Jolis sapins
Vince Guaraldi - Skating
Vince Guaraldi - Christmas time is here
Stacey Kent - Christmas time is here
Jane Monheit - Let it snow! Let it snow! Let it snow!
John Pizzarelli - Wonderful Christmas time
Norah Jones - Winter wonderland
José James - Christmas in New York
Till Brönner - Jesus to a child
Jazz at the Lincoln Center - It´s the most wonderful time of the year