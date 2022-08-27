01:01:58

Playlist:

Fermi - Amigos

Albert Pla - Están Cayendo Bombas En Madrid

María Yfeu - Lust And Love

Recordatorio - Abandonar el País

Jay Bennett - Beer

Asaf Avidan - Love It Or Leave It

Brittany Howard - Short And Sweet

Antony and the Johnsons - Kiss My Name

Annie B Sweet - Buen Viaje

AYORA - No Te Necesito (La Primera Afectó a la Siguiente y Así Sucesivamente)

German Salto - Solo el Tiempo II

Amaia Miranda - Cuando Se Nos Mueren Los Amores

Eddie Vedder - Long Nights

Guada - Yo Canto

Dan Auerbach - Goin’ Home

Poemas:

Andrea Sofía Crespo

Ángelo Néstore

Ana Pérez Cañamares

Lectura de textos:

Paula Carrillo

Dirección y Locución:

Luigi Gómez