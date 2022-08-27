Érase que se era Antony & The Johnsons * Jay Bennett 27/08/2022 01:01:58
Playlist:
Fermi - Amigos
Albert Pla - Están Cayendo Bombas En Madrid
María Yfeu - Lust And Love
Recordatorio - Abandonar el País
Jay Bennett - Beer
Asaf Avidan - Love It Or Leave It
Brittany Howard - Short And Sweet
Antony and the Johnsons - Kiss My Name
Annie B Sweet - Buen Viaje
AYORA - No Te Necesito (La Primera Afectó a la Siguiente y Así Sucesivamente)
German Salto - Solo el Tiempo II
Amaia Miranda - Cuando Se Nos Mueren Los Amores
Eddie Vedder - Long Nights
Guada - Yo Canto
Dan Auerbach - Goin’ Home
Poemas:
Andrea Sofía Crespo
Ángelo Néstore
Ana Pérez Cañamares
Lectura de textos:
Paula Carrillo
Dirección y Locución:
Luigi Gómez