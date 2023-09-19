Entre dos luces

55:43

Una de las bandas favoritas de Dani Niño, pero también de Mick Jagger, Ray Charles, Tina Turner, James Brown o The Mamas & The Papás. Novedad E2L: Dia de Muertos, de Santero y Los Muchachos.

Suenan:

The “5” Royales – Goofball

El Pauling & Royalation – I´m a cool teenager

The “5” Royales – I got to know

The “5” Royales – Tell the truth

Ray Charles – Tell the truth

Ike & Tina Turner – Tell the truth

The “5” Royales – Think

James Brown – Think

Mick Jagger – Think

The “5” Royales – Not going to cry

Easy on me - Adele

Shallow - Lady Gaga/Bradley Cooper

Thinking out loud - Ed Sheeram

Aquí estoy yo sin ti - Sabina

Santero y los muchachos - Dia de Muertos



