Entre dos luces The 5 Royales 19/09/2023 55:43
Una de las bandas favoritas de Dani Niño, pero también de Mick Jagger, Ray Charles, Tina Turner, James Brown o The Mamas & The Papás. Novedad E2L: Dia de Muertos, de Santero y Los Muchachos.
Suenan:
The “5” Royales – Goofball
El Pauling & Royalation – I´m a cool teenager
The “5” Royales – I got to know
The “5” Royales – Tell the truth
Ray Charles – Tell the truth
Ike & Tina Turner – Tell the truth
The “5” Royales – Think
James Brown – Think
Mick Jagger – Think
The “5” Royales – Not going to cry
Easy on me - Adele
Shallow - Lady Gaga/Bradley Cooper
Thinking out loud - Ed Sheeram
Aquí estoy yo sin ti - Sabina
Santero y los muchachos - Dia de Muertos