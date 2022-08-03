51:11

Con la irlandesa Sharon Corr escuchamos su disco The fool and the scorpion, y hablamos de su vida en España, luego nos vamos a Glasgow.

Suenan:

Sharon Corr - Lend me your shoulder

Sharon Corr - The foul and the scorpion

Sharon Corr - Freefall

Sharon Corr - The heart is a lonely hunter

Sharon Corr - Running on Rooftops

Sharon Corr - A thousand lives

Dire Straits - Twisting by the pool

Donovan - Mellow Yellow

Lulu - Shout

The Communards - You are my world

Las Migas & Tomatito; - Rumba la que te enamores