Entre dos luces Sharon Corr, El loco y el escorpión 03/08/2022 51:11
Con la irlandesa Sharon Corr escuchamos su disco The fool and the scorpion, y hablamos de su vida en España, luego nos vamos a Glasgow.
Suenan:
Sharon Corr - Lend me your shoulder
Sharon Corr - The foul and the scorpion
Sharon Corr - Freefall
Sharon Corr - The heart is a lonely hunter
Sharon Corr - Running on Rooftops
Sharon Corr - A thousand lives
Dire Straits - Twisting by the pool
Donovan - Mellow Yellow
Lulu - Shout
The Communards - You are my world
Las Migas & Tomatito; - Rumba la que te enamores