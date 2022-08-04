Entre dos luces   La playlist de Andrés Rodríguez, editor curioso 04/08/2022 51:07

Escuchamos la playlist de Andrés Rodríguez, editor de las revistas Tapas y Forbes Spain, mientras del periodismo y de la vida. En "Discovering Laura", con Laura Pardo, Shirley Davis.

Suenan: 

DrJohn - When the saints go march in in entierro 

Caetano Veloso. - Ela e Eu 

Paco Ibáñez - Palabras para Julia 

Enrique Morente - Abajo el alzheimer, de E. Morente 

Millie Corretjer y Millie Small - My boy lollipop 

Petrucciani - Cantabile Live 

Toots and the maytals - Pressure drop Toots 

The Beatles - Dont let me down. the beatles 

The Pogues - Dirty old town 

Shirley Davis & the Silverbacks - Stay firm 

Shirley Davis & the Silverbacks - Take out the trash 

Shirley Davis & the Silverbacks - Keep on Keepin' On 

Shirley Davis & the Silverbacks - Love insane 

Semih Turan Tunca - Essence of passion 

Los Saxos del Averno - Beatman 

