Escuchamos la playlist de Andrés Rodríguez, editor de las revistas Tapas y Forbes Spain, mientras del periodismo y de la vida. En "Discovering Laura", con Laura Pardo, Shirley Davis.
Suenan:
DrJohn - When the saints go march in in entierro
Caetano Veloso. - Ela e Eu
Paco Ibáñez - Palabras para Julia
Enrique Morente - Abajo el alzheimer, de E. Morente
Millie Corretjer y Millie Small - My boy lollipop
Petrucciani - Cantabile Live
Toots and the maytals - Pressure drop Toots
The Beatles - Dont let me down. the beatles
The Pogues - Dirty old town
Shirley Davis & the Silverbacks - Stay firm
Shirley Davis & the Silverbacks - Take out the trash
Shirley Davis & the Silverbacks - Keep on Keepin' On
Shirley Davis & the Silverbacks - Love insane
Semih Turan Tunca - Essence of passion
Los Saxos del Averno - Beatman