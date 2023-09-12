Entre dos luces

Manolo Fernández, que hace cincuenta años le puso botas a la radio española, nos presenta su playlist para el inicio de una nueva temporada, asumiendo la invitación a ejercer el oficio de vivir que nos hizo antes de su reciente fallecimiento el guionista y galerista Mariano F. Sánchez.
Suenan:
Eagles - Take it easy (Browne/Frey) Asylum
Billly Strings & Molly Tuttle - Listen To The Radio (Griffith) Craft/Rounder
Tommy Emmanuel feat Raul Malo - “Far Away Places” (Driftwood) CGP Sounds/Cruzen Street
Luke Combs - Fast Car
Stevie Nicks - For What It´s Worth
Track Dogs feat. Lu Garnet - Rhiannon
Brandi Carlile & Catherine Carlile - Closer To Fine
The Delibes - Drowing In Plain Sight
Allison Russell’s - The Returner
Ademe the Artist - Fervent for the Hunger
Tangerine Flavour, Andreu Muntaner “Lobo” y David Krahe - Tennessee Whiskey
Will Hoge - Can I Be Country Too