Entre dos luces

55:03

Manolo Fernández, que hace cincuenta años le puso botas a la radio española, nos presenta su playlist para el inicio de una nueva temporada, asumiendo la invitación a ejercer el oficio de vivir que nos hizo antes de su reciente fallecimiento el guionista y galerista Mariano F. Sánchez.

Suenan:

Eagles - Take it easy (Browne/Frey) Asylum

Billly Strings & Molly Tuttle - Listen To The Radio (Griffith) Craft/Rounder

Tommy Emmanuel feat Raul Malo - “Far Away Places” (Driftwood) CGP Sounds/Cruzen Street

Luke Combs - Fast Car

Stevie Nicks - For What It´s Worth

Track Dogs feat. Lu Garnet - Rhiannon

Brandi Carlile & Catherine Carlile - Closer To Fine

The Delibes - Drowing In Plain Sight

Allison Russell’s - The Returner

Ademe the Artist - Fervent for the Hunger

Tangerine Flavour, Andreu Muntaner “Lobo” y David Krahe - Tennessee Whiskey

Will Hoge - Can I Be Country Too