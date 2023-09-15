Entre dos luces El fin del mundo y tan contentas 15/09/2023 51:29
Entre el teatro y el meta verso, pasando por los bares, Lluvia Rojo y Chiky Trillo viajan tan contentas, como R.E.M, por un mundo que dicen que se acaba. Recomendación. E2L: Retiro Sonoro, 6, 7 y 8 de octubre
R.E.M- It’s the end of the world as we know it (and I feel fine)
Foo Fighters- Walk
Daft punk- Around the world
Chumina Power- Enamorado de la moda juvenil
Izal- Arte moderno
Bee Gees- You should be dancing
Sebastián Yatra - Tacones Rojos
Mike Francis&Amii Sewart – Together
Raphael – Touch Me
David Soul – Silver Lady
Bob Marley – Three Littles Birds
U2 – Whit or Whithout You
The Clash - London Calling
Moon Martin – Bad News
Pia Tedesco feat. Zenet y Jorge Pardo - Gominolas