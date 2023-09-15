Entre dos luces

51:29

Entre el teatro y el meta verso, pasando por los bares, Lluvia Rojo y Chiky Trillo viajan tan contentas, como R.E.M, por un mundo que dicen que se acaba. Recomendación. E2L: Retiro Sonoro, 6, 7 y 8 de octubre

R.E.M- It’s the end of the world as we know it (and I feel fine)

Foo Fighters- Walk

Daft punk- Around the world

Chumina Power- Enamorado de la moda juvenil

Izal- Arte moderno

Bee Gees- You should be dancing

Sebastián Yatra - Tacones Rojos

Mike Francis&Amii Sewart – Together

Raphael – Touch Me

David Soul – Silver Lady

Bob Marley – Three Littles Birds

U2 – Whit or Whithout You

The Clash - London Calling

Moon Martin – Bad News

Pia Tedesco feat. Zenet y Jorge Pardo - Gominolas



