Daniel Pinteño (violín), Isabel Juárez (viola) y Ester Domingo (violonchelo) se vienen a la radio con sus instrumentos y nos tocan piezas de Cayetano Brunetti del disco Divertimenti, grabado recientemente por Concerto 1700, que dirige Pinteño. Así sonaba España en el siglo XVIII.

Suenan:

Concerto 1700 - Divertimento L 142 II (andantino gracioso) de G. Brunetti

Concerto 1700 (directo) - Divertimento en D Minor L136 I (Andantino con Moto) de G. Brunetti

Concerto 1700 - Divertimento l-136, II (Allegretto) de G. Brunetti

Ensemble 1700 (directo) - Divertimento en G Major L127 II (Allegretto) de G. Brunetti

Concerto 1700 (directo) - Divertimento en D Minor L142 II (Allegro Non Molto) de G Brunetti

Concerto 1700 - Divertimento en Mi major L130 II (Allegro)

No Reply - Volver

Dua Lippa - I´ m free

Hanna Grace - Praise you

George Harrison - Got my mind set on you

Sylvester - You make me feel

Fontaines D.C. - Boys in the Better Land