Daniel Pinteño (violín), Isabel Juárez (viola) y Ester Domingo (violonchelo) se vienen a la radio con sus instrumentos y nos tocan piezas de Cayetano Brunetti del disco Divertimenti, grabado recientemente por Concerto 1700, que dirige Pinteño. Así sonaba España en el siglo XVIII.
Suenan:
Concerto 1700 - Divertimento L 142 II (andantino gracioso) de G. Brunetti
Concerto 1700 (directo) - Divertimento en D Minor L136 I (Andantino con Moto) de G. Brunetti
Concerto 1700 - Divertimento l-136, II (Allegretto) de G. Brunetti
Ensemble 1700 (directo) - Divertimento en G Major L127 II (Allegretto) de G. Brunetti
Concerto 1700 (directo) - Divertimento en D Minor L142 II (Allegro Non Molto) de G Brunetti
Concerto 1700 - Divertimento en Mi major L130 II (Allegro)
No Reply - Volver
Dua Lippa - I´ m free
Hanna Grace - Praise you
George Harrison - Got my mind set on you
Sylvester - You make me feel
Fontaines D.C. - Boys in the Better Land