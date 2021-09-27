02:01:26

Presentamos los temas de música House más valorados y que más han sonado este pasado verano, según el prestigioso sello británico Defected. Una selección de temazos dance para bailar sin parar.

Louie Vega, The Martinez Brothers, Feat. Marc E. Bassy "Let It Go (Dom Dolla Remix)",

Vintage Culture Feat. Elise LeGrow "It Is What It Is (Club Mix)",

Selace "So Hooked On Your Lovin (Gorgon City Extended Remix)",

David Penn Feat. Ramona Renea "Lift Your Hands Up",

Floorplan " Right There ",

Honey Dijon "La Femme Fantastique (KiNK & KEi Extended Remix)",

Junior Jack, Glory Feat. Jocelyn Brown "Hold Me Up (Riva Starr Tangerine Funk

Extended Vocal Mix)", Deetron "Dr. Melonball",

Fela Kuti "International Thief Thief (I.T.T.) (Armonica & MoBlack Extended Mix)",

Frank Degrees "O Samba E (Melé Extended Remix)",

Horse Meat Disco Feat. Fi McCluskey "Love If You Need It (Mousse T.'s Extended Classic

Shizzle)", Copyright Feat. Song Williamson "He Is (Alaia & Gallo Extended Remix)",

Snips Feat. Pauline Taylor "Say It (Sandy Rivera Extended Remix)",

John Summit "Deep End (Sidepiece Extended Remix)",

Inner City, Idris Elba Feat. Steffanie Christi'an " No More Looking Back",

Honey Dijon Feat. Nikki-O & Annette Bowen "Downtown (Louie Vega Extended Raw

Dub Mix)", Dennis Ferrer Feat. James Yuill & Disciples "Whisper",

Riva Starr feat. Phebe Edwards "Love Divine (Extended Funk Mix)",

Marco Faraone, Greeko "Armaghetton (Aeroplane Extended Remix)",

Supernova "You Have House",

Boys Noize Feat. Jake Shears "All I Want (Purple Disco Machine Extended Remix)",

y Catz 'n Dogz feat Nick Maurer "Revolution".