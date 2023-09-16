01:59:55

Celebramos el lanzamiento del nuevo volumen, 8 de la serie "select", de Global Underground con nuestra selección de sus mejores temas dance.

M.E.M.O. "Maya"



Weekend Heroes "Off limit (Cid Inc. remix)"



Emanuele Esposito, Darksidevinyl "Your way (Enoo Napa remix)"



Thomas Gandey, Alex Kaspersky "To find reason (Luigi Gori & Larsun Hesh dub remix)"



Aera feat. Aldebaran & Filipp Nardini "Alarms (Frankey & Sandrino remix)"



Pelace "Echoes from the past (Sasha Carassi remix)"



Green Lake Project "Thorn"



Tinlicker "Just to hear you say (Joseph Ray remix)"



Orlando Voorn "So deep "



Parallelle Fulltone "How can I resist (Patrice Bäumel remix)"



Milio "2094"



Jonathan Kaspar "Where am I"



Popof, Captain Mustache 2La nuit"



Affkt "Tarambana (Mmyylo remix)"



Einmusik Solee 2Mariposa"



Lonya Mattia Pompeo "Avalanche"



Giza Djs "Acid morning (AFFKT remix)"



Liam Sieker "5 things I like about you (Michael Hooker remix)"



KölschMagit Cacoon "Prison grass"



1979 "Vulcano"