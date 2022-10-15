01:59:06

Presentamos los mejores temas "dance" de los nuevos discos de Monkey Safari, &Me, Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs, y los legendarios Unkle y U-96





Monkey Safari "Valencia"



Djuma Soundsystem, Westerby "Koma Kobache (Monkey Safari Remix)"



Monkey Safari "Siempre"



Fluida feat. Ahmed Sosso "First nations drums (Monkey Safari Remix)"



Monkey Safari "Universal love"



Blondish "Wa is da wa (Monkey Safari Remix)"



Monkey Safari "Hi & low"



DJ Pierre feat Chic Loren "I feel love (Monkey Safari Remix)"



Monkey Safari "Deja"



George Morel "Let's groove (Monkey Safari Remix)"



Monkey Safari "Ceremony"



Francesco Tristano "Place on Lafayette (Monkey Safari Remix)"



Monkey Safari "Light of day"



Super Flu "Didschn (Monkey Safari Remix)"



Monkey Safari "Kami"



&ME, Rampa, Adam Port, Ali Love "Confusion"



&ME Rampa, Adam Port, Solomun "The Day I Met You"



Unkle feat. Eska "Exodus (Rōnin Revisited)"



Unkle feat. Michael Kiwanuka "On my knees (Rōnin Revisited)"



Unkle feat. Elliott Power, Miink & Callum Finn "Arm's length (Rōnin Club)"



Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs "Never seen you dance", "Forever", "Sound & rhythm"



y "Through the floor".



U96 "New life"