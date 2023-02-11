01:59:34

Presentamos la selección del DJ y productor vietnamita afincado en Berlín, Nhan Solo, propietario del sello "Mother recordings", con su selección de temas House más pinchados en sus sesiones de DJ.





Nhan Solo, Dilby "Work"





Cassimm "Cure and the cause"





Alaia & Gallo "Can't give it up"





ZIF "You get me down"





NiCe7 "Look at me"





Divine, The Deepshakerz, Marck Jamz "Put you on"





Luke Elderkin "Secrets"





Ordonez "Lose control"





Pollo Hermano "The apex of the flight"





Riveron "Way you get"





Superlover "Turn me on"





Piem, Mønölitio "Sunshine"





Blaqwell, Curtis Richa " Body love"





Denis Ago "Don´t stop"





Hyslop "Everything"





Ilary Montanari, Alex Bohemien "Respect"





Ezee, Wankelmut "Grow my love"





Nathalie Miranda, Babert "Gimme good love"





Oliver Knight, Killed Kassette, Karmina Dai "Never"





Brett Gould "Everybody"



