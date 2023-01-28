01:59:53

Nuestra selección de los temas dance que más han sonado en todos los clubs el año 2022.

Una recopilación de éxitos de las mejores pistas de baile.

Vintage Culture, James Hype "You give me a feeling"



John Summit "In Chicago"



Tiesto, Farruko "Pepas (Tiësto remix)"



Jaded "Welcome to the people"



PAX "Is it you"



Fisher (OZ) "Palm Beach banga"



Shouse "Love tonight (David Guetta Remix)"



Chris Avantgarde, Anyma (ofc) "Consciousness"



James Hype "Say yeah"



Freejak "Sandstorm"



Anti Up "Chromatic"



Ben Kim "Somebody to love (Gorgon City Remix)"



CID, Joshwa "How we do"



Pete Tong "Age of love (Aarbat rave Mix)"



Kevin de Vries "Dance with me"



Dom Dolla, Clementine Douglas "Miracle maker"



Eli Brown "Believe"



Sam Paganini "Rave (Adam Beyer & Layton Giordani Remix)"



Paul Reid "Café del mar (Paul's white island re-work)"



James Hype "Dancing"



Skytech, Neitan, DJ Kuba "Dancing (Wh0 extended festival remix)"



Faithless, Maceo Plex "Insomnia 2021 (Epic mix)"



David Guetta feat. Sia "Titanium (David Guetta & Morten future rave Extended Mix)"



Age Of Love "The age of love (Charlotte de Witte & Enrico Sangiuliano Remix)"