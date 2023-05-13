01:59:37

El sello noruego es un referente de la música electrónica de culto, y hemos seleccionado las mejores remezclas en clave dance de sus últimos años, toda una antología como homenaje a sus 30 años de existencia.

Neneh Cherry, Robyn "Out of the black (Joe Godard remix)"



Prins Thomas "Ambitions (Isolée remix)"



Carmen Villain "I trust you (DJ Python remix)"



ARP "The past (Studio version)"



Prins Thomas "C (ICube remix)"



K-X-P "18 hours of love (An optimo espacio mix)"



Prins Thomas" C (Ricardo Villalobos remix)"



Tussle "Warning (JD twitch's optimo fuckhead remix)"



Lindstrøm "Quiet place to live (Todd Rundgren remix)"



Bendik Giske "Cruising (Laurel Halo remix)"



Prins Thomas "Urmannen (DJ Nobu remix)"



Neneh Cherry "Everything (Villalobos & Loderbauer Vilod high blood pressure mix)"



Lindstrøm "The contemporary fix (Eye remix)"



Bjørn Torske "Night call (Idjut boys' green beating version)"



Tussle "Yume no mori (Alexander Hacke remix)"



Andre Bratten "Pax americana (Scan 7 remix)"



Prins Thomas "D (Hieroglyphic being remix)"



Lindstrøm "Lovesick (Four Tet remix)"



Bjørn Torske "Nitten nitti (DJ Harvey's not normal remix)"