Presentamos nuestra selección de los mejores temas dance de música House, pensados para la pista de baile con auténticos "himnos" en todos los clubs del pasado año.



Jamie Jones "My paradise (Vintage Culture Extended Remix)"

Eric Prydz, Chris Avantgarde, Anyma "Consciousness (Eric Prydz Extended Remix)"

Benny Benassi, David Guetta "Satisfaction"

Hugel, Westend, feat. Cumbiafrica "Aguila"

Supermode "Tell Me Why (Meduza Extended Remix)"

Blondish, Amadou & Mariam, Francis Mercier "Sete"

Fisher (OZ) feat. MEeryll "Yeah the girls"

Mau P "Drags from Amsterdam"

Tita Lau, James Hype "Disconnected"

Da Hool, Joel Corry "The parade"

Shermanology, Fisher (OZ) "It's a killa"

Piero Pirupa "We don't need"

David Amo, Julio Navas, Gustavo Bravetti "Raw (Tony Romera Extended Mix)"

Chris Lorenzo, Cobrah "Mami"

Joel Corry "Liquor store"

Beltran (BR) "Smack yo'"

Fisher "Losing it"

Todd Terry, Riva Starr "This Is the sound"

Odd Mob "Left to right "

Wade "Pan Jabi"

HI-LO, Space 92 "Mercury"

Rune, Claptone "Calabria (Claptone Extended Remix)"

CID, Will K "OoooH"

Clover Ray, Sam Dexter, Mallin "Thick of it"

Darius Syrossian, George Smeddles "Back in the dance"

Sofi Tukker "Drinkee (Vintage Culture & John Summit Extended Mix)

Chris Lorenzo (feat. High Jinx) "California dreamin'