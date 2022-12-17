02:00:57

Presentamos una selección de los temas más actuales del estilo "House &Techno melódico" con algunos de sus referentes.





Aikon "Magenta"





Darlyn Vlys "Premiers symptômes"





Echonomist "Forever mornings"





Sian "Physical"





Avangart Tabldot "Jaxa"





Johannes Albert "Strada del motore"





SXF "Workshop 5"





Desglose "Gramal"





Radeckt "Apparent madness"





Gumm "Heroes call"





Phunkadelica "Disphunzione"





Sian "I will wait for you"





Adana Twins Feat. Jasmine Azarian "Feel the acid"





Maya Evers "Don't walk"





Volar "The covenant"





Xinobi "Too early too late"





Hardt Antoine "Protektor"





Sian "State"





Julian Sanza "Say Something"



