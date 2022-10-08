02:00:04

Son unos de nuestros Djs y productores más internacionales, DJ Kone y Marc Palacios, se han hecho un nombre en el mundo de la música dance con lanzamientos en sellos tan relevantes como Cube Recordings, Glasgow Underground, Pacha Recordings, Milk & Sugar y Sony Music, así como un reciente remix para Bob Sinclair.



DJ Kone & Marc Palacios "Sacrifice"



Dennis Ferrer "Church lady (DJ Kone & Marc Palacios Remix)"



Ultra Nate "Party girl (Turn me loose) (Sinner & James Remix)"



Michelle Weeks, Cookie Monsterz "Spread love (Qubiko Remix)"



Andrey Exx, Thomas Sun "Be free"



DJ Kone & Marc Palacios "My lips (Unreleased Mix)"



Lee Wilson, Arturo Macchiavelli "I need your help (Sebb Junior Remix)"



Alexander Koning, Natalis "Looking for action (KPD Remix)"



Dennis Ferrer, Christos Fourkis "Transitions (Christos Fourkis Remix)"



DJ Kone & Marc Palacios, Domy Gee "Gaga"



Pad Beryll, Toshi "Let me see"



Raffaele Ciavolino "The right way"



Urban Soul, Roland Clark "If I was a DJ (Supernova Remix)"



Kritik (SA) "Cry no more"



DJ Kone & Marc Palacios "Sunshine"



Max Millan, Simon Adams, Cristina Mendosa "Amanecer"



Roland Clark, Kimara Lovelace "Far away (DJ Kone & Marc Palacios Remix)"



Julian Sanza, Loló Gasparini "On the beat"



Blaze "Jump 4 luv (Dj Spen Re-Edit)"



Dennis Ferrer, K.T. Brooks "How do I let go (DJ Kone & Marc Palacios Remix)"

Byron Stingily, LeJuan "Piece of meat (Dj Vivona Vocal Remix)"



Calvin Lynch, Allovers "Addicted (BPM So goode Soul Mix)"



Jonny Dangerous "Clear my mind (Dilby Remix)"