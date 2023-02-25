02:00:20

Cara a cara 2 grandes Dj's y productores de música dance: por una parte el dúo alemán Claptone especialistas en los géneros House y Tech-House, y por otra el Estadounidense Harry Romero estandarte de la música House



Claptone selecciona:



Claptone, Alison Goldfrapp "Digging deeper"



Cajmere, Dajaé "Brighter days (Marco Lys remix)"



Eden Prince "Take it to the rhythm"



Latmun, Iglesias "Duffman"



Bryan Kessler "New York, baby (DJ Island remix)"



Star B, Riva Starr, Mark Broom "Love will remain"



Illyus & Barrientos, Joy Farrukh "Watcha need"



Ape Rebellion "Let's get ill"



Toyzz "Asi"



Hercules & Love Affair, Anohni "One (Seth Troxler remix)"



Aerobica, Nico Castro, Pepo Fernandez "Sex in heaven"



Harry Romero selecciona:



Harry Romero "Aye Papi"



Gabriel Rocha "Closing"



Josh Wink "Let go"



Catz 'n Dogz "Feed my hunger (No Shade)"



Honey Dijon feat. Sadie Walker "Show me some love"



Hot Since 82 "Poison (Harry Romero remix)"



Harry Romero "Revolution (Deep in Jersey extended mix)"



Jamie Jones "My paradise (Vintage Culture extended remix)"



HoneyLuv "365 (Thr33 6ix 5ive) (Harry Romero extended remix)"



Steve Bug "Let it go"



Harry Romero "The brave"