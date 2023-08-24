31:52

In today's broadcast, we go to Dublin for a photography exhibition that has the support of the Cervantes Institute... 'And You, Why Are You Black?' is the title of the exhibition by Spaniard Rubén H. Bermúdez, and it serves as a sample of his photobook with the same title.

After that, we learn about the history of Women's Football in Spain. It's beginnings, its hurdles... the stones that paved the rocky road that lead to this weekend's World Cup Win in Australia. Although women began forming their own football clubs in the 1920s, the dictatorship quicky put an end to women's sport, and it wasn't until the 70s when women football players finally began to win some ground. But the struggles of women in sports, of course, didn't end with the end of the dictatorship. We'll also learn about a few of the women who played back when women's football had even less support than it does now... After the news.



